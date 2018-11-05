DA: Body pulled from pond at Marlboro Fish and Game Association

MARLBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - The body of a man was pulled from a pond at the Marlboro Fish and Game Association on Sunday morning, officials said.

State troopers responding to a report of a body in a pond on Muddy Lane around 11 a.m. pronounced a man in his 50s dead at the scene, according to a spokesperson for the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.

Police are not investigating the incident as a suspicious death.

The man’s name has not been released.

No additional details were immediately available.

