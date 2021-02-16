DA: Boston attorney indicted on rape, burglary charges

BOSTON (WHDH) - A longtime Boston attorney who once worked as a prosecutor for the state was indicted by a grand jury on rape and aggravated burglary charges Monday, the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office said.

Gary Zerola, 49, of Salem, was arraigned last month on the charges and has since been held without bail. He is accused of sexually assaulting a 21-year-old in her Boston apartment while she was asleep and incapacitated, prosecutors said.

Zerola was already facing charges in the same court for the alleged rape of a different woman in 2016, and had posted $10,000 bail in that case. He had worked as a criminal defense attorney in Boston and previously worked as an assistant district attorney in Essex County for one year and in Suffolk County for two months in 2000.

The criminal defense lawyer, who was once named one of “People” magazine’s most eligible bachelors, surrendered to police in January after authorities asked the public for help tracking him down.

