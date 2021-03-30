DA: Boston man forced child to have sex for housing and drugs for months

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston man is facing child rape charges after allegedly forced a minor to have sex for housing and drugs for several months, the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday.

Todd Corbett, 53, was arraigned yesterday in the Roxbury Division of the Boston Municipal Court on three counts of aggravated rape of a child under 16 and one count of distribution of obscene material to a minor, the DA’s office said. Corbett was held on $15,000 cash bail and ordered to stay under house arrest, and his bail was revoked for a previous drug charge.

Officers responding to a Queensbury Street home on March 14 for a report of a stabbing found a minor who had been missing for six months, the DA’s office said. After investigating, officials alleged Corbett forced the minor to have sex for housing drugs and money for several months, and played child pornography in front of the victim.

Corbett’s next court date is April 30.

