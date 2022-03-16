BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston man was held in contempt of court after an outburst during his arraignment for a Dorchester break-in, officials said.

Marshall Burton, 38, appeared Monday in the Dorchester Division of Boston Municipal Court on charges of unarmed burglary and resisting arrest, according to the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office.

Suffolk prosecutors requested bail of $500 and that Burton be ordered to stay away from and have no contact with the victim or any witnesses and stay away from the location of his offense in the event he were to be released on bail, the DA’s office said.

Prosecutors also requested that Burton’s bail be revoked in a case currently pending in the Central Division of Boston Municipal Court in which he is charged with breaking and entering in the daytime with intent to commit a felony, possession of burglarious tools, and malicious destruction of property.

Judge Jonathan Tynes set bail in the amount of $50, issued the requested conditions of release, and allowed the motion to revoke Burton’s open bail.

In response to the revocation of his bail, Burton allegedly launched an extended outburst that disrupted the proceeding.

Tynes held a summary contempt hearing and, upon finding the defendant in contempt of court, ordered that he be held for a period of 90 days, the DA said.

Burton was arrested Saturday after the DA says he locked himself in the bathroom of a home owned by a woman unknown to him.

Burton allegedly refused officers’ orders to open the door and they ended up using force to get the door open and put Burton in handcuffs.

He is due back in court on April 14.

