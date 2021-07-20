BOSTON (WHDH) - A Massachusetts nanny facing child pornography charges sought work through popular online marketplaces that connect caregivers with families in need of their services, authorities announced Tuesday.

Stephanie Lak, 36, of Roxbury, was arraigned in April on charges including possession of child pornography and distribution of material of a child in a sex act, according to Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins.

Rollins’ office is now in the process of reaching out to parents and caretakers who may have had contact with the former nanny through Care.com.

An investigation into Lak’s employment history revealed that she had worked as a nanny and caregiver through the site Sittercity.com, according to Rollins, and she also had profiles on Care.com using the names “Stephanie Lak” and “Stephanie Germaine” as recently as 2019.

Parents and guardians of children who think they may have been in contact with Lak and think they could potentially be one of her victims are urged to contact Lakinvestigation@fbi.gov.

“This individual flew under the radar, gaining the trust of parents in order to gain access to children. While she is not now charged with physically abusing any of the children she cared for, we continue to investigate whether any of these children were harmed in any way,” Rollins said in a statement. “If a child discloses abuse or says something that raises concern, contact the police, prosecutors or the Children’s Advocacy Center immediately.”

An investigation into Lak’s alleged actions remains ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)