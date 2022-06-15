BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston police officer is facing assault and battery charges in a domestic violence assault, the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday.

Officials arrested Andrew Blake on June 11 on a charge of assault and battery on a household or family member, the DA’s office said. Blake allegedly assaulted the person while off-duty, according to the DA’s office.

Blake was arraigned in Dorchester District Court Wednesday and released on his own recognizance with orders to stay away from the victim. No other information was immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)