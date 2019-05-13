DA: Boston police officer indicted for misleading investigation into Christmas Eve shooting at his home

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston police officer has been indicted for allegedly lying to his fellow officers as they investigated a 2018 shooting at his home.

A Suffolk County grand jury returned an indictment Monday against Korey Franklin, 33, of Hyde Park, for allegedly misleading investigators in connection with the Christmas Eve shooting of a woman at his home, according to a spokesman for the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office.

He is slated to be arraigned May 30 in Suffolk Superior Court.

The indictment alleges Franklin made false statements to a 911 dispatcher and to responding Boston police officers about how the shooting occurred, with the intent to mislead and impede the ensuing investigation. The woman was shot once in the groin and seriously injured.

Franklin, who has been with the department for 7 years, has been on paid administrative leave since the shooting.

