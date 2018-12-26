DA: Boston police officer shot wife on Christmas Eve, misled investigators

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston police officer was arraigned Wednesday on a slew of serious criminal charges after authorities say he shot and injured his wife while off-duty on Christmas Eve, and then lied to investigators about the incident.

Korey Franklin, 32, was ordered held on $5,000 bail after being arraigned on charges including reckless assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, and misleading an investigation, Suffolk County District Attorney John Pappas announced.

Officers and EMTs responding to a home in Hyde Park for a report of a person shot about 1 p.m. found Franklin’s wife suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to the Boston Police Department.

She was taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

When initially asked about the incident, authorities said Franklin told responding officers that his wife had accidentally shot herself while trying to put a personal firearm into a gun safe.

Based on evidence gathered at the scene, investigators concluded that Franklin was manipulating the gun in the living room and ejected at least two live rounds of ammunition by moving its slide back and forth, according to Pappas. The bullets then struck his wife, who was several feet away.

Investigators later determined that there was sufficient evidence to arrest Franklin for causing the victim’s injury by recklessly handling the firearm and for misleading 911 operators and police officers about the circumstances of the discharge, Pappas said.

Franklin, who was recognized with an “Ezekiel Hodson Police Officers of the Year Award” in 2017, was also ordered to stay away from the victim, surrender all firearms, and not leave the state without approval.

The Boston Police Department has also ordered him to undergo a mental health evaluation.

In a statement, Boston Police Commissioner William G. Gross said, “We take this incident, and all incidents that involve police officers, very seriously. This arrest clearly shows that the Boston Police Department has the ability to police ourselves and that we hold our officers to the same standards as the citizens we serve and protect.”

Franklin is due back in court on Feb. 5.

An investigation is ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)