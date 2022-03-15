BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston Public Schools employee is off the job and facing serious charges after investigators say he asked a child for inappropriate images.

Ernest Logan, 31, was arraigned Monday in West Roxbury District Court on two counts of lascivious posing a child in a state of nudity, according to the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office.

Detectives began an investigation into Logan after a relative of the child found concerning communications between the child and Logan, including messages where Logan encouraged the victim to send him sexual images, in which the victim complied, the DA’s office said.

Logan was known to the family through his employment as a technician at TechBoston Academy, the DA’s office added.

Police arrested Logan Friday. Boston Public Schools also placed him on leave amid the ongoing investigation.

“Boston Public Schools prioritizes the health, safety, and wellbeing of our students and staff and works to ensure all members of our community feel safe and supported in our schools,” a BPS spokesperson said in a statement. “We also work swiftly when informed that a member of our community has done something that is counter to that shared value. While we cannot comment on the specifics of this incident, we can confirm that a member of the community has been placed on leave and we are cooperating with the Boston Police Department and their investigation.”

Logan’s bail was set at $3,000 with orders that he stay away from and have no contact with the victim or witnesses and stay away from the victim’s home and school, the DA’s office said.

He is due back in court on April 27.

