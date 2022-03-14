BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston Public Schools worker was charged with posing a naked child, the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office said Monday.

According to the DA’s office, a relative of the child found communications between the child and Ernest Logan, 21, including messages where Logan allegedly encouraged the victim to send him sexual images. The victim allegedly complied, and the relative told police.

The DA’s office said Logan was known to the family through his employment as a technician at TechBoston Academy. Logan was arrested Friday and arraigned on two counts of lascivious posing a child in a state of nudity in West Roxbury District Court Monday.

Bail was set in the amount of $3,000 with orders that he stay away from and have no contact with the victim or witnesses and stay away from the victim’s home and school, the DA’s office said.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)