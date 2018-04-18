DA: Boy found dead in Woburn pool was under water for ‘extended period of time’

WOBURN, MA (WHDH) – A 3-year-old boy who was found dead Tuesday in a pool in Woburn had been under water for an ‘extended period of time,’ the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office said.

Woburn police responded to a home on Marlborough Road after receiving a report of a missing child Tuesday around 4:45 p.m. and discovered the boy in a backyard swimming pool. Family members said they had last seen the boy at 3:30 p.m.

The pool was uncovered and partially filled with dirty water and leaves, police said.

Officials transported the unresponsive child to Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington, where he was pronounced dead at 9 p.m.

The boy’s death is under investigation. Foul play is not suspected.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)