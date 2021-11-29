SEEKONK, MASS. (WHDH) - A break-in suspect died after crashing a car and exchanging gunfire with police officers in Seekonk on Sunday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to a notification from an alarm company indicating a break-in at a business on Route 6 around 6:40 a.m. learned that the business had been broken into and the suspect had fled the area on foot, according to the Bristol District Attorney’s Office.

Officers then found the suspect in the parking lot of another business on Route 6, at which point the suspect fled in a black Honda heading east on Route 6, the DA’s office said.

The suspect lost control of the car at the intersection of School Street and Route 6, struck a curb, and rolled the vehicle onto its passenger side and off the roadway, the DA’s office added.

Two Seekonk police officers arrived at the crash scene and shortly after, the suspect allegedly opened fire on them with a 7.62 millimeter AK-47 Model rifle.

Officers returned fire before taking a defensive position and calling on the regional SWAT team to respond, the DA’s office said.

The SWAT team determined that the suspect no longer posed a threat.

Emergency responders cut open the roof to the suspect’s vehicle and determined that the suspect was dead, the DA’s office added.

The suspect’s name has not been released and the official cause of death is pending an autopsy.

An investigation remains ongoing.

