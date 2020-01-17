DA: Brighton man arraigned on two counts of rape in Woburn court

A Brighton man is facing charges in connection with an alleged rape that occurred last November in Chelmsford, authorities said.

Terrence Kelleher, 31, was indicted on two counts of rape, indecent assault and battery and two counts of assault and battery and strangulation, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said.

Police responding to an alleged assault were told that Kelleher became aggressive with the victim, identified as a 21-year-old coworker, and tried to kiss her. Then, he allegedly physically and sexually assaulted her, according to Ryan.

A friend of the victim called police and she was transported to a hospital for her injuries, Ryan said.

Kelleher was held on $5,000 cash bail and ordered to wear a GPS bracelet after a dangerousness hearing in Lowell in December, Ryan said.

The same conditions were ordered by a judge and his next case is scheduled for Jan. 29 in Lowell Superior Court.

