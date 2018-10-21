DA: Brockton man shot after threatening officers with knife has died

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The man who was shot by police in Brockton Friday has died, officials say.

Christopher Calabro, 25, of Brockton died from the injuries he sustained when he was shot after allegedly threatening police with a knife, according to Plymouth District Attorney Timothy Cruz.

Calabro was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital and later transferred to Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, where he was pronounced dead.

No officers were hurt in the altercation.

Cruz has requested an independent review of the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Cape Cod and Island District Attorney Michael O’Keefe will conduct that review.

