DA: Brockton man shot man to keep relationship secret

BROCKTON, Mass. (AP) — Prosecutors say a man shot and killed another man in Massachusetts because he wanted to keep their romantic relationship a secret.

The Enterprise reports that 21-year-old Kian Willis pleaded not guilty to murder during his arraignment Wednesday in connection with the Nov. 12 death of 27-year-old Patrick Sequeira-Ferreira. He was held without bail.

Sequeira-Ferreira was shot in the head in Brockton.

Assistant District Attorney Jessica Kenny says Willis told police after the shooting he was worried others would find out about his relationship with Sequeria-Ferreira.

Kenny says Willis told police he didn’t want to lose his job at the Office of Community Corrections where he met the victim, who was an agency client. That was against agency rules.

Willis’ attorney reserved the right to seek bail in the future.

