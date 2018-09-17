DA: Brockton man to be arraigned in shooting death of 16-year-old boy

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Brockton man accused of shooting and killing a 16-year-old boy in Brockton early Friday morning will face a judge on Monday.

Tony Semedo-Cardoso, 30, will be arraigned in Brockton District Court on a single count of murder in connection with the fatal shooting, according to a spokeswoman for Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz’s Office.

Officers responding to a Shotspotter notification in the area of Intervale Street in Brockton about 12:45 a.m. investigated but didn’t find any evidence of a shooting, Cruz’s Office said.

About 30 minutes later, Brockton police learned that an unnamed victim who had been dropped off at the Brockton Hospital emergency room with a gunshot wound had died of his injuries.

The victim was reportedly shot while traveling in a motor vehicle.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call State Police Detectives at 508-894-2600.

