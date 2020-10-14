TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Brockton man who officials say stabbed his girlfriend’s father and dog during a violent rampage inside her Taunton home in 2018 has been sentenced to state prison.

Leonardo Medina, 28, previously pleaded guilty to indictments charging him with two counts of assault and battery on a family or household member, one count of animal cruelty, and one count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, Bristol District Attorney Thomas Quinn III announced Wednesday.

A judge sentenced Medina last week to two to three years in state prison.

On Dec. 9, 2018, Medina arrived at his girlfriend’s home around 3 a.m., walked into the residence and started punching her in the face for no apparent reason, Quinn said.

The victim reportedly woke up and screamed for her father, who was sleeping in the downstairs bedroom.

When the father came upstairs, Medina allegedly punched him in the face before ransacking the kitchen and stabbing the father in the side of his stomach with a knife he had found.

The family dog, an older Labrador retriever, was also stabbed in the leg, Quinn said.

Officers responding to the scene deployed their Tasers in order to get Medina to comply with commands and submit to arrest, Quinn added.

The woman suffered swelling on her face and had a bloody lip.

The father was transported to Morton Hospital in Taunton, where he was treated for his stab wound.

The dog did not require hospitalization and recovered from the knife wound.

Once released from prison, Medina will be placed on supervised probation with several conditions, including the successful completion of a batteries counseling program and an anger management counseling program, according to Quinn.

He must also not come within 1,000 feet of there victim’s residence and make no direct or indirect contact with either victim.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)