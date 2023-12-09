BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A man sought in connection with the deadly shooting of a woman in Brockton early Friday morning has been found with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound and was taken to a Boston hospital, where he remains in treatment, officials said.

Gelson Fernandes, 29, of Brockton, is facing a homicide charge in connection with the fatal shooting of Stephanie Beatty, of Norwich, Connecticut, who was found dead in a vehicle on Nason Street, according to the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office.

Investigators say Beatty and Fernandes were previously acquainted.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)