BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A man sought in connection with the deadly shooting of a woman in Brockton early Friday morning has been found with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound and was taken to a Boston hospital, where he remains in treatment, officials said.

Gelson Fernandes, 29, of Brockton, is facing a homicide charge in connection with the fatal shooting of Stephanie Beatty, of Norwich, Connecticut, who was found dead in a vehicle on Nason Street, according to the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office.

Investigators say Beatty and Fernandes were previously acquainted.

