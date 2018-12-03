DA: Brother charged after 23-year-old man found dead in Paxton home

PAXTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The brother of a 23-year-old Paxton man who was found dead in his home late Sunday night has been ordered held without bail on assault charges, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported fight amongst family members at a home on Monticello Drive around 10:40 p.m. found a man, identified as Innocent Asia, dead inside, according to Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early’s Office.

Alexander Asia, 24, pleaded not guilty Monday in East Brookfield District Court to two counts of assault and battery causing serious bodily injury.

The mother of the two men, Leticia Asia, 53, also suffered injuries in the incident and is being treated at a local hospital, where she is listed in stable condition.

The incident is being investigated by state troopers assigned to Early’s Office and Paxton police.

Alexander Asia is due back in court on Dec. 10 for a dangerousness hearing.

