DA: Bullet-riddled body found in flaming rental car in Sharon

SHARON, MASS. (WHDH) - A body with multiple gunshots was found inside a burning car in Sharon early Monday morning, the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office said.

Officers and firefighters responding to reports of a car on fire on Edgehill Road near the Canton town line at 1 a.m. found the body of an adult man in the burned car, the DA’s office said.

The body had multiple apparent gunshot wounds but it is not known if the shooting occurred in Sharon, the DA’s office said. The victim has not yet been identified.

The car had recently been rented by another person who has been contacted by officials, and the investigation remains ongoing, the DA’s office said. Anyone with information is asked to call Sharon police at 781-784-1587 or state police at 781-830-4990.​

