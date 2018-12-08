DA: Burned body found near Lynn playground identified

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials say they have identified the burned body found near a Lynn playground as 29-year-old Tito Lopez-Ebanks.

Investigators returned to a wooded area in Lynn Friday morning where authorities say a man walking his dog found the body the day before.

Officers responding to Frey Playground off Oak Street just after 2 p.m. Thursday met with the man who discovered the remains nearby, a spokeswoman for the Essex District Attorney’s Office said.

Lopez-Ebanks death is considered suspicious and remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police.

