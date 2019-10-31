DA: Canton couple who claimed they found emaciated pit bull facing animal cruelty charges

Despite the misery he has endured Glitch is friendly and loves people (Credit: MSPCA-Angell)

CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A couple who initially told authorities that they found a severely emaciated pit bull near death in Canton over the summer is now facing animal cruelty charges, authorities announced Thursday.

Michael Coke, 24, and Tatyana Denis, 22, of Canton, were each indicted on a charge of animal cruelty, according to Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey. Denis was additionally indicted for misleading police.

The couple brought the 1-year-old dog to the MSPCA’s Angell Animal Medical Center in Jamaica Plain on July 28. They claimed that they found it near Massasoit Community College on the evening of July 30.

The dog weighed only 15 pounds, an astounding 35 pounds less than a healthy dog his age, the MSPCA said.

Veterinarians, who later named the dog Glitch, described him as a “starving bag of bones” when he first arrived at the medical center.

“This is one of the worst cases of neglect I have ever seen,” said Dr. Maria Brandifino, who examined the dog in Angell’s Emergency and Critical Care Unit. “When he arrived my first thought was: how could he have even survived this?”

Glitch has since recovered and has been adopted.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call the MSPCA’s lead investigator, Nadya Moreno, at 617-522-6008.

