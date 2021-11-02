BILLERICA, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have found a car that belonged to a teenager who disappeared nearly 40 years ago in Chelmsford, officials said Tuesday.

Judith Chartier, who was 17 at the time, disappeared after leaving a party in Billerica on June 5, 1982. She had been driving a 1972 Dodge Dart.

State and civilian divers found parts of a car matching that description in the Concord River in Billerica.

The Middlesex District Attorney’s Office said that the car’s Vehicle Identification Number matched that of Chartier’s vehicle.

“This is a very significant development in this case and we are still processing the car for any additional evidence. Sadly, this discovery comes after nearly forty heartbreaking years of Judith’s friends and family missing her and wondering about what happened that day. We are committed to continuing the search for those answers,” said District Attorney Marian Ryan in a statement.

An investigation into Chartier’s disappearance remains ongoing.

