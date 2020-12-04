DA: Cause of death unknown for man found dead in Bedford VA Hospital stairwell

BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation could not determine the cause of death for a man who was found dead in the stairwell of the Veterans Hospital in Bedford, officials said.

Law enforcement officers reporting to a report of a deceased man inside a hospital stairwell found the 62-year-old man’s body, officials said back in June.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was last seen at the facility in May, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s office.

After launching an investigation, the medical examiner was unable to determine a cause of death, the district attorney’s office announced on Friday. They cite the amount of time between his death and when he was found as the reason.

