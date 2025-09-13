WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Charlton woman was found guilty Friday of raping a 12-year-old child, Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr. said.

Heather Wright-Craft, 52, was found guilty of one count of rape of a child aggravated by age difference and one count of rape of a child aggravated by being a mandated reporter by a Worcester County Superior Court jury.

Wright-Craft’s bail was revoked and she was taken into custody.

The rape occurred in 2015 while she was fostering the victim.

“I want to thank the Charlton Police Department for their thorough investigation in this case,” said Mr. Early. “I would also like to thank Assistant District Attorney Thomas Ayres and Victim Witness Advocate Rachel Murphy for their excellent work on this case.”

Wright-Craft will be sentenced by Worcester Superior Court Judge Valerie Yarashus on Oct. 21.

