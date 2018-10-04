DA: Child dies after falling out of 4th-floor window in Fitchburg

FITCHBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - A 2-year-old child has died after falling out of a fourth-floor window in Fitchburg Thursday afternoon, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to the Willow Loft Apartments on Willow Street for a report of someone who fell from a window around 4 p.m. found an unresponsive child on the ground, according to the Fitchburg Fire Department.

The child was flown to an area hospital, where they were later pronounced dead, according to a spokesperson for the Worcester District Attorney’s Office.

No additional details were available.

An investigation is ongoing.

