LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A murder-suicide involving a husband and wife in Lowell is under investigation, according to the Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office.

Following a preliminary investigation, officials said it appeared a 60-year-old man, identified as Jose Santiago, shot his wife, Rosa, 55, before fatally shooting himself on Sunday, Dec. 25.

In a joint statement with Lowell Police Superintendent Barry Golner, the DA’s office said authorities were first alerted to the shooting on 1:38 p.m., when officers were called to a home on Beacon Street on Christmas Day.

Autopsies conducted on Monday later determined Jose Santiago’s death to be suicide, while the manner of death for Rosa Santiago was believed to be homicide.

Further details on the case have not yet been released. Officials said the investigation is ongoing and involves the DA’s office, Lowell police and Massachusetts State Police.

