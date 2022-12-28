BOSTON (WHDH) - A Brooklyn man is facing criminal charges after residents of a home in Dorchester caught him rummaging through their kitchen on Christmas Eve and restrained him until police arrived, officials said.

Olive Sampeur, 25, was arraigned Tuesday on charges of unarmed burglary, larceny from a building, larceny over $1,200, larceny of a motor vehicle, and receiving stolen property, according to District Attorney Kevin Hayden.

Just before 10 p.m., Boston police officers responded to a call for a breaking and entering in process at Radford Lane and found residents holding Sampeur down. The residents said they found him rummaging through drawers in the kitchen.

An investigation revealed Sampeur had keys to a stolen Jeep that was parked nearby.

“This was certainly an eventful Christmas Eve for these folks, and an early Christmas surprise for the person who had her vehicle returned, despite the loss of some of her property. Spending Christmas weekend in police custody couldn’t have been pleasant for the defendant, but the blame rests with him,” Hayden said in a statement.

Judge Erika Reis released him on public recognizance and ordered him to stay away from the crime address and to have no contact with the victims.

He is due back in court March 24.

