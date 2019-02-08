DA: Clinton homicide victim may have been dead for ‘several days’

CLINTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating the death of a Clinton man who may have been dead for “several days,” while the man suspected in the homicide remains hospitalized, Worcester County District Attorney Joseph D. Early announced Friday.

Officers and state police detectives responding to an apartment complex on Water Street for a wellbeing check about 6:30 p.m. on Thursday found 58-year-old Roger Bemis dead is home.

“Mr. Bemis had injuries that indicated it was obvious that foul play had occurred,” Early said at a press conference.

After interviewing neighbors, investigators were able to track down and arrest a 48-year-old Dean Valchuis, of Berlin, in connection with Bemis’ death.

Valchuis was found moaning in his backyard after falling from a tree stand, according to Early. He was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries and is under police guard.

He is facing a charge of assault and battery causing serious bodily injury.

An autopsy was slated to take place Friday to determine a cause and manner of death.

“Obviously he had been dead for some time. The exact time right now we can’t tell you,” Early said.

Early also noted that additional charges could be filed against Valchuis pending the autopsy results.

The incident is said to be isolated and there is no threat to the public.

Valchuis will be arraigned at a later date.

State troopers assigned to Early’s office are leading an investigation.

