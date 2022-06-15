BOSTON (WHDH) - The Sons of Boston bouncer accused of fatally stabbing a Marine veteran in Faneuil Hall on St. Patrick’s Day weekend also attacked another person outside the bar earlier in the month, officials said Wednesday, and a second bar employee is facing charges of being an accessory after the fact in the veteran’s killing.

The Suffolk District Attorney’s Office said Alisha Dumeer, 34, will be arraigned in Suffolk Superior Court on June 30 on a charge of accessory after the fact in the murder of Daniel Martinez. Alvaro Larrama, 38, is charged with murdering Martinez, with officials saying he stabbed the Marine veteran after a confrontation outside the Sons of Boston bar, where Larrama was working as a bouncer.

And on Wednesday, prosecutors charged Larrama with assault and battery, saying he walked over to an argument between bouncers and a customer at the neighboring White Bull Tavern and punched the customer several times on March 6 — less than two weeks before the fatal stabbing.

That suggests Sons of Boston could have prevented Martinez’ death, according to an attorney for his family.

“Sons of Boston argued this was a one time occurrence, this was a rogue employee, we never could have anticipated this,” said attorney Tom Flaws. “And now we learn today this same employee allegedly did something similar 13 days earlier. So we’re very troubled by it.”

City officials suspended Sons of Boston’s liquor license indefinitely weeks after the fatal stabbing. Flaws said the family wants to see changes to the bar’s staffing procedures.

“He was the only person at the door, according to the licensing board, that night. And according to the licensing board, that wasn’t enough on a busy night like that,” Flaws said.

