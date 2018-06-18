LOWELL, Mass. (WHDH) – One man has died and two are hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Lowell, officials said.

The fatal shooting happened Monday in the area of Smith and Westford streets, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan’s Office.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene. The other two were taken to area hospitals.

No arrests have been made.

Ryan’s office is assisting Lowell police and state police with an investigation.

No additional details were immediately available.

Breaking: triple shooting in Lowell leaves 2 dead and a third victim hospitalized with life threatening injuries #7News — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) June 18, 2018

