MARLBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials initiated a death investigation after a reported altercation in Marlboro resulted in the death of a 45-year-old man, the Middlesex D.A. announced.

Marlboro police responded to the Stone Gate apartment complex late Wednesday night when a fight was reported inside one of the homes on Saint Ives Way. 

Police said a 45-year-old man was found hurt inside the apartment around 10:30 p.m. He was transported to the hospital where he later died. Another person inside the unit was also injured.

Officials said the investigation is open and ongoing.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox