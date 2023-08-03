MARLBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials initiated a death investigation after a reported altercation in Marlboro resulted in the death of a 45-year-old man, the Middlesex D.A. announced.

Marlboro police responded to the Stone Gate apartment complex late Wednesday night when a fight was reported inside one of the homes on Saint Ives Way.

Police said a 45-year-old man was found hurt inside the apartment around 10:30 p.m. He was transported to the hospital where he later died. Another person inside the unit was also injured.

Officials said the investigation is open and ongoing.

