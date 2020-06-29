DA: Death investigation underway after man falls from upper level of Mass. parking garage

NORTHAMPTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have launched a death investigation after a man fell from the upper level of a parking garage in Northampton on Saturday, officials said.

Officers responding to an alleyway between Thornes Marketplace and a municipal parking garage found a 48-year-old man on the sidewalk suffering from significant trauma, according to a spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was taken to Cooley Dickinson Hospital, where he was pronounced, the district attorney’s office said.

Foul play is not suspected at this time but police say the incident is under investigation.

