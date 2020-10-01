DA: Death investigation underway in Billerica

BILLERICA, MASS. (WHDH) -

Authorities are investigating after a woman was found dead inside of a home on Thursday in Billerica, officials said.

Officers responding to a 911 call for an unresponsive female at a home on Village Lane around 10:17 a.m. found the victim, a woman in her 60s, suffering from apparent trauma who was pronounced dead, the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office said.

The event was non random and there is no threat to the public, officials said.

The investigation is ongoing.

