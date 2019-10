LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - The death of a woman in Lynn has been ruled a homicide, the Essex County District Attorney’s office confirmed Saturday morning.

An investigation is underway for the death of a 63-year-old woman that took place at a home at 32 West Neptune Street Friday night.

No arrests have been made.

No additional information has been released.

