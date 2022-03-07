PAXTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The death of a man who was found in the woods in Paxton Saturday is being investigated as a homicide, the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office said Monday.

Officers responding to reports of a body found in the woods off Asnebumskit Road at 7 a.m. discovered the body of a man about 25 feet into the wooded area, the DA’s office said. The man was identified as Ernest A. Appiah, 29, of Worcester.

After an autopsy, the Chief Medical Examiner ruled Appiah’s death a homicide, officials said. Anyone with information is asked to call the State Police Detectives assigned to the District Attorney’s Office at 508-832-9124.

