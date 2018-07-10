DA: Deaths at hotels in Norwood, Dedham could be related

DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The deaths of a patient and caretaker whose bodies were found at hotels in Dedham and Norwood could be related, officials said Tuesday.

Investigators believe the death of a man in Dedham and the death of a woman in Norwood are connected, according to the Norfolk District Attorney’s office.

Jeffrey Goldstein, 41, of Dedham, was found dead Monday in a room at the Holiday Inn at 55 Ariadne Rd. Mary MacKinnon, 74, of Norwood, was later found dead at a Holiday Inn at 225 Norwood Park South.

Goldstein was a resident at Venture Community Services in Dedham, where MacKinnon worked as his caretaker, investigators said. The two left the facility Monday morning in a van to take Goldstein to an appointment but they never returned.

While the Dedham hotel was being processed, police say they discovered MacKinnon’s personal vehicle parked at the Norwood location.

“This is an extraordinarily tragic situation and we are doing everything possible to support family members,” a spokesperson for Venture Community Services said in a statement. “There were no known issues between the staff person and the individual, whom she had known since he was a child.”

Goldstein was found without obvious signs of trauma or injury, and MacKinnon appears to have taken her life, officials said.

“While the circumstances of these deaths are clearly disturbing, we do not believe that there is any ongoing threat to the public or others related to this case,” Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey said in a press release.

The state’s Chief Medical Examiner will conduct autopsies.

An investigation is ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)