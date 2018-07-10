DA: Deaths in Norwood, Dedham could be related

DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A pair of deaths that are under investigation in Dedham and Norwood could be related, officials said Tuesday.

Investigators believe the death of a man in Dedham and the death of a woman in Norwood are connected, according to the Norfolk District Attorney’s office.

Jeffrey Goldstein, 41, of Dedham, was found dead Monday in a room at the Holiday Inn at 55 Ariadne Rd. Mary MacKinnon, 74, of Norwood, was found dead at a Holiday Inn at 225 Norwood Park South.

Goldstein was a resident at Venture Community Services in Dedham, where MacKinnon worked, investigators said. The two left the facility Monday morning in a van to take Goldstein to an appointment but they never returned.

While the Dedham hotel was being processed, police say they discovered MacKinnon’s personal vehicle parked in at the Norwood location.

Goldstein was found without obvious signs of trauma or injury, and MacKinnon appears to have taken her life, officials said.

“While the circumstances of these deaths are clearly disturbing, we do not believe that there is any ongoing threat to the public or others related to this case,” Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey said in a press release.

The state’s Chief Medical Examiner will conduct autopsies.

An investigation is ongoing.

