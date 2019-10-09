DA: Deaths of Abington family of 5 ruled murder-suicide carried out by husband

ABINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has determined that the tragic shooting deaths of a family of five in Abington earlier this week was a murder-suicide carried out by the husband and father, Joseph Zaccardi.
In a statement Wednesday, Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz confirmed that the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner confirmed that the shooting deaths of 11-year-old Alexis Zaccardi, 9-year-old twins Nathaniel and 40-year-old Kathryn Zaccardi were homicides.
The death of Joseph Zaccardi was a suicide, the office determined.
Officers responding to 135 Centre Ave. about 7:30 a.m. Monday found all five dead inside the home.
The investigation into the incident is ongoing.
