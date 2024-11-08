DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The Norfolk County District Attorney said Friday that Dedham police officers were justified in their actions that resulted in the death of a man last December.

Police said the man stabbed members of his family inside of their home. When officers arrived, they attempted to deescalate the situation, authorities said.

Officers eventually used a stun gun on the man and managed to put him in handcuffs, officials said.

Officers then noticed the man was struggling to breathe and they called an ambulance for him, the office said.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)