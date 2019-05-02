DA: Doctor charged in wife’s murder after claiming she died in fall down stairs

(WHDH) — A doctor was arrested last week on a murder charge years after he told investigators that his wife died at the bottom of a staircase following an apparent fall, officials said.

Dr. Eric Scott Sills, 53, of San Clemente, California, was arrested on April 25 by homicide investigators, according to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office.

When Orange County Sheriff’s Department deputies were initially called to Sills’ home in November 2016, he allegedly told them that he woke up to find his wife, 45-year-old Susann Sills, deceased at the bottom of the stairs.

Deputies secured the scene and a homicide unit was called to investigate.

In November 2017, after an extensive investigation and an autopsy, authorities deemed Susann’s death a homicide. As information continued to develop, an arrest warrant was issued for the doctor in April 2019, according to the district attorney’s office.

Sills was on his way to work when he was taken into custody on suspicion of murder.

He has since posted $1 million bail and is slated to be arraigned on May 23.

