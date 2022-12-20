BOSTON (WHDH) - A Cambridge man was woken up and then arrested on drug and weapons charges after police say they found him sleeping behind the wheel of his running car in Sullivan Square in Charlestown early Monday morning.

James Charles Knight, 45, was arrested after an officer saw a blue Lexus with its headlights off at the I-93 north ramp that was causing a traffic backup. When the officer approached the vehicle, he allegedly found Knight sleeping in the driver’s seat and had to bang on the car hood to wake him up.

A subsequent search of Knight’s vehicle allegedly yielded a Polymer80 9mm handgun loaded with eight rounds and 33.7 grams of marijuana wrapped in individual plastic bags.

Knight was arrested on charges of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, illegally possession of a firearm, illegal possession of ammunition, and possession with intent to distribute a Class B substance, subsequent offense, according to police.

In a statement, Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said, “This motorist is very lucky that his condition didn’t result in him or someone else getting injured or worse. It was fortunate that an officer happened upon this situation before it turned into something more tragic.”

He was ordered held on $10,000 bail and required to stay away from Charlestown with GPS monitoring.

Knight will return to court Jan. 17 for a pre-trial hearing.

