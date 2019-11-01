DA: Driver charged after hitting, seriously injuring trick-or-treater in Revere

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) – REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) – A driver who hit and injured a teenage trick-or-treater in Revere on Halloween was arraigned Friday after officers determined he was driving with a suspended license, officials said.

Wilvins Rosirus, 32, of Lynn, appeared in Chelsea District Court to face charges including operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license and speeding, according to the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office.

A judge set Rosirus’ bail at $250 and ordered him not to drive without a valid license.

Rosirus allegedly struck the 14-year-old girl, who family members identified as Karima, while she and her friends were trying to cross American Legion Highway around 8:15 p.m.

A preliminary investigation suggests that the light at the intersection was green when Karima was hit. Rosirus stopped and called 911 to report that he thought he may have killed someone, according to prosecutors.

Emergency crews responding to the scene transported Karima to Massachusetts General Hospital.

Karima’s family told 7NEWS that she suffered a broken pelvis, broken hips, and brain damage. Through a translator, Karima’s mother said she’s not sure if she’ll pull through.

“She said she’s her only daughter, so they do everything together,” Rania Benourdia said. “They have a very close bond because she’s her only daughter. She says without her she doesn’t know what she’d do in life.”

Karima has not woken up since the crash, according to her family.

Benourdia, whose sister saw Karima get hit, said that the intersection the group was trying to cross is dangerous.

“Some people speed up. They don’t stop. It’s just really bad,” she said.

After his arraignment, Rosirus told reporters that he is hoping Karima recovers quickly.

“I just feel bad about what happened,” he said.

Police say Rosirus is cooperating with investigators.

The incident remains under investigation.

