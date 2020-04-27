EASTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The driver involved in a fatal car crash in Easton on Sunday afternoon has been issued a criminal citation, authorities said.

Police issued a citation to Jake McCabe, 25, of Easton, requesting that charges of motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation, marked lanes violation and unsafe operation of a motor vehicle be issued against him, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office. An investigation is ongoing and the DA’s office says further charges could be filed.

Officers responding to a report of a head-on collision in the area of 539 Bay Road around 1:50 p.m. began rendering aid to McCabe and the driver of the second vehicle involved, 37-year-old Scott Lewis, of South Easton.

Lewis was was pronounced dead at the scene.

McCabe was transported to Boston Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

State police assigned to the DA’s office, the state police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section and Easton police are actively investigating.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)