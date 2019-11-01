DA: Driver facing charge after hitting teen trick-or-treater in Revere

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver who hit and injured a teen trick-or-treater in Revere on Halloween will be arraigned Friday after officers determined he was driving with a suspended license, officials said.

Wilvins Rosirus, 32, of Lynn, is scheduled to appear in Chelsea District Court to face a charge of operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, according to the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office.

Rosirus allegedly struck the 14-year-old girl while she and her friends were trying to cross American Legion Highway around 8:15 p.m.

She was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital, where the DA’s office says she is in stable condition.

Ayo Beno, the victim’s friend who witnessed the crash, says the incident left her shaken up.

“I never thought something like this would happen to someone so close, so I just want to say please, please, please be careful when you’re crossing the street,” she said.

Rania Benourdia, whose sister saw the victim get hit, added that the intersection the group was trying to cross is dangerous.

“Some people speed up. They don’t stop. It’s just really bad,” she said.

Police say Rosirus stayed on the scene.

The incident remains under investigation.

