DA: Driver was using cellphone when she hit, killed elderly man in South Hadley

SOUTH HADLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Westfield woman is facing criminal charges after prosecutors say she was using her cellphone when she hit and killed an 88-year-old man in South Hadley.

Erin M. OConnor, 38, was arraigned Monday in Eastern Hampshire District Court on charges of motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation, operating a motor vehicle while sending/reading an electronic message, and committing a crosswalk violation in connection with the Aug. 29 crash that killed Michihiro Yoshida as he was crossing the street, according to a spokesman for the Hampshire District Attorney’s Office.

O’Connor was released on her personal recognizance and is due back in court on Jan. 18.

