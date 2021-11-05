NORTHAMPTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman appeared in court Friday after officials say she had been using Facetime when she struck and killed a bicyclist with her car in Western Massachusetts.

Haley Kelly-Sherette, 23, of Williamsburg, was arraigned in Northampton District Court, where she pleaded not guilty to charges of negligent motor vehicle homicide, failing to stop for a stop sign, and use of an electronic device (Facetime) while driving, according to the Northwestern District Attorney’s office.

Kelly-Sherette was driving south on Woodlawn Avenue in Northampton around 4:15 p.m. on Oct. 6 when she failed to come to a complete stop at the intersection with Elm Street and struck 69-year-old Charles Braun, who had been riding a bicycle, the DA’s office said.

Kelly-Sherette had engaged in a 53-second Facetime conversation with a friend at the time of the crash and was also distracted by her 1-year-old daughter who was crying in the backseat, the DA’s office added.

She reportedly called 911 and remained at the scene.

Braun was transported to Cooley Dickinson Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A judge ordered Kelly-Sherette not to operate a motor vehicle and not to leave the state without the approval of the court.

A pre-trial conference is scheduled for Nov. 29.

