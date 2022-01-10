HULL, MASS. (WHDH) - A Hull man is set to face a judge Monday after police say he crashed a stolen pickup truck, leaving his passenger dead, before fleeing the scene.

Karl Sault, 40, is slated to be arraigned in Hingham District Court on charges of domestic assault and battery, breaking and entering, and intimidation of a witness, according to the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office.

Police received a call just after 10 p.m. Thursday that a man had stolen a Ford F-150 from an auto body shop on Nantasket Avenue in Hull, the DA’s office said.

Officers located the pickup truck and attempted to conduct a motor vehicle stop, at which point the driver appeared to lose control of the truck and crashed into a utility pole along Rockaway Avenue, the DA’s office added.

The driver of the stolen truck allegedly fled on foot but a passenger, identified as Michael Peters, 52, of Hull, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the DA’s office.

Shortly after the crash happened, Hull police responded to a nearby house on Avalon Drive for a report of domestic assault and home invasion.

Subsequently, Sault, who is believed to be the driver of the stolen truck, was located at a nearby address on Avalon Drive and placed under arrest, the DA’s office said.

An investigation remains ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)