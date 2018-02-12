DA: Driver who struck, killed Canton man was an off-duty officer

CANTON, Mass. (AP) – Prosecutors confirm the driver suspected of striking and killing a 74-year-old man in Canton over the weekend was an off-duty police officer.

Police say Ralph Hawkins was struck by a pickup truck as he stood in a neighbor’s driveway Saturday morning. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the pickup was not injured and stayed at the scene.

The Norfolk district attorney’s office said Monday the driver is a police officer from a neighboring community who was not acting in any official capacity. The office didn’t disclose a name because no charges have been filed.

The Enterprise reports the driver is a Stoughton police sergeant who in 2012 received a valor award for rescuing several hostages and arresting a suspect during an armed robbery.

