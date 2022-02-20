KINGSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials are investigating after a woman died following a fire caused by a dropped candle in Kingston Saturday, the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office said.

Firefighters responding to reports of a blaze at a South Street home at 3 p.m. found a seriously injured woman who later died of her wounds, officials said. After investigating, firefighters determined the woman had dropped a candle that ignited her clothing.

The woman’s name is being withheld pending family notification, the District Attorney’s Office said.

